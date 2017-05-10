Aditya Sinha: Getting Jadhav off the death row
Our bankrupt Kashmir policy and muscular approach to Pakistan have yielded little, as the trial over an alleged spy's fate begins today The ICJ will begin public hearings from today in the case of former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death by Pakistan. FILE PIC Kulbhushan Jadhav's case has gotten unnecessarily complicated, and only because of two competing sets of cussedness.
