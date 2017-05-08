Aaaaaaabig 633x393
Witness P-142 said Ongwen had four or five wives but did not say in open court whether any of them had been abducted A former intelligence officer in the Lord's Resistance Army rebel group has told International Criminal Court judges that war crimes accused Dominic Ongwen, was in charge of "distributing" abducted girls and women to senior fighters in his brigade. Testifying under the pseudonym Witness P-142, the former fighter said once girls and women were abducted, they did not stay with low-ranking fighters but were instead taken to the commander of a brigade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ...
|May 5
|Decency_my strong...
|10
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Apr 13
|yidfellas v USA
|7
|Package found at German finance ministry contai...
|Mar '17
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote
|Mar '17
|Alien Touch
|1
|Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta...
|Mar '17
|Gigi l_amoroso
|1
|Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in...
|Mar '17
|Gigi l_amoroso
|2
|Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber...
|Mar '17
|gigi l_amoroso
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC