Aaaaaaabig 633x393

Witness P-142 said Ongwen had four or five wives but did not say in open court whether any of them had been abducted A former intelligence officer in the Lord's Resistance Army rebel group has told International Criminal Court judges that war crimes accused Dominic Ongwen, was in charge of "distributing" abducted girls and women to senior fighters in his brigade. Testifying under the pseudonym Witness P-142, the former fighter said once girls and women were abducted, they did not stay with low-ranking fighters but were instead taken to the commander of a brigade.

