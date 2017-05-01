6 simple psychological tips to avoid overeating at your next meal

If your goal is to eat less to save calories, then choose a colored plate that has a high contrast to the foods in your meal. This tactic is based on research from Brian Wansink, of Cornell University, and Koert van Ittersum, of Wageningen University in the Netherlands, who found that people serve themselves more food than they realize when the colour of the plate matches the colour of the food.

