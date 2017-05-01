6 simple psychological tips to avoid ...

6 simple psychological tips to avoid overeating at your next meal

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

If your goal is to eat less to save calories, then choose a colored plate that has a high contrast to the foods in your meal. This tactic is based on research from Brian Wansink, of Cornell University, and Koert van Ittersum, of Wageningen University in the Netherlands, who found that people serve themselves more food than they realize when the colour of the plate matches the colour of the food.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Apr 13 yidfellas v USA 7
News Package found at German finance ministry contai... Mar '17 For an ISLAM-FREE... 1
News Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote Mar '17 Alien Touch 1
News Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 1
News Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 2
News Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber... Mar '17 gigi l_amoroso 6
News Fears of immigration drive Dutch populist vote Mar '17 gigi l_amoroso 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,990 • Total comments across all topics: 280,713,565

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC