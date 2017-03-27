Zein International Childcare sets the standard
Zein International Childcare was founded over a decade ago by childcare professionals looking to help children embrace the advantages that an internationally-oriented lifestyle can bring. Now, as the company continues to go from strength to strength, and more and more Dutch childcare organisations look to capitalise on the expat market, we take a look at what it is that sets Zein apart, and why true international childcare is about much more than just speaking English.
