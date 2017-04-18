YPO's "EuroConnect 2017" in Amsterdam...

YPO's "EuroConnect 2017" in Amsterdam Inspires More than 100 Global Chief Executives

YPO , the premier chief executive leadership organization in the world, hosted more than 100 chief executives from around the world in Amsterdam, Netherlands, for EuroConnect, YPO's largest annual event in Europe. EuroConnect brought business leaders together with bold innovators, thought leaders, creators and visionaries who are providing new perspectives, insights, ideas and inspiration that are changing the world.

