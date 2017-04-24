😜Dutch Architects Outfit a Bu...

😜Dutch Architects Outfit a Building in Emoji😄

The emotive faces from our keyboards are now literally plastered across a building in the city of Amersfoort in central Netherlands. Attika Architekten's emoji roundels on a building in Vathorst, Amersfoort Emoji as architecture is now a reality, thanks to the vision of Dutch firm Attika Architekten .

