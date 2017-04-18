World Superbike: Tom Sykes Still Reco...

World Superbike: Tom Sykes Still Recovering From Stomach Illness

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Roadracing World

Kawasaki Racing Team pairing Jonathan Rea and Tom Sykes got reacquainted with the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve over a two day test that finished on 18th April, with both riders gaining valuable information about the current and future potential of the Ninja ZX-10RR. The 4.592km circuit near Portimao, in Portugal, will make a return to the WorldSBK calendar in 2017 and as such this was an important private test, for two main reasons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Roadracing World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Apr 13 yidfellas v USA 7
News Package found at German finance ministry contai... Mar '17 For an ISLAM-FREE... 1
News Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote Mar '17 Alien Touch 1
News Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 1
News Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 2
News Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber... Mar '17 gigi l_amoroso 6
News Fears of immigration drive Dutch populist vote Mar '17 gigi l_amoroso 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,287 • Total comments across all topics: 280,434,489

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC