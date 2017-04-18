Why The Hague is an art lover's dream

With two major Mondrian exhibitions to celebrate the De Stijl movement's hundredth anniversary, The Hague is the ideal spot for an art-filled cultural mini-break this spring Best known as the home of the International Criminal Court, the spotlight is on art this year in the Netherlands' third largest city. Along with 17 other locations around the country, The Hague will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of De Stijl , a Dutch artistic movement, throughout 2017.

