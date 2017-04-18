Why The Hague is an art lover's dream

Why The Hague is an art lover's dream

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Independent

With two major Mondrian exhibitions to celebrate the De Stijl movement's hundredth anniversary, The Hague is the ideal spot for an art-filled cultural mini-break this spring Best known as the home of the International Criminal Court, the spotlight is on art this year in the Netherlands' third largest city. Along with 17 other locations around the country, The Hague will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of De Stijl , a Dutch artistic movement, throughout 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Apr 13 yidfellas v USA 7
News Package found at German finance ministry contai... Mar '17 For an ISLAM-FREE... 1
News Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote Mar '17 Alien Touch 1
News Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 1
News Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 2
News Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber... Mar '17 gigi l_amoroso 6
News Fears of immigration drive Dutch populist vote Mar '17 gigi l_amoroso 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,086 • Total comments across all topics: 280,458,075

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC