Western Great Lakes Icebreaking Completed

21 hrs ago

The U.S. Coast Guard has concluded its domestic ice breaking operations in support of commercial navigation, known as Operation Taconite, throughout the Western Great Lakes, Tuesday. As a result of warmer temperatures this winter, ice coverage was less than the multi-year average and had no significant impact on commercial navigation on the Great Lakes.

