Wessanen 2016 AGM resolutions have be...

Wessanen 2016 AGM resolutions have been approved

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: PR-inside.com

At the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders , held on 12 April 2017 all proposals on the agenda have been approved. These include the adoption of the 2016 financial statements and allocation of result, the proposed 2016 dividend of a 0.12 per share and the reappointment of Mr van Oers as member of the Supervisory Board.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab 2 hr yidfellas v USA 7
News Package found at German finance ministry contai... Mar 17 For an ISLAM-FREE... 1
News Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote Mar 15 Alien Touch 1
News Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta... Mar 15 Gigi l_amoroso 1
News Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in... Mar 15 Gigi l_amoroso 2
News Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber... Mar '17 gigi l_amoroso 6
News Fears of immigration drive Dutch populist vote Mar '17 gigi l_amoroso 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,589 • Total comments across all topics: 280,268,945

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC