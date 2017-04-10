Wessanen 2016 AGM resolutions have been approved
At the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders , held on 12 April 2017 all proposals on the agenda have been approved. These include the adoption of the 2016 financial statements and allocation of result, the proposed 2016 dividend of a 0.12 per share and the reappointment of Mr van Oers as member of the Supervisory Board.
