Vladimir Putin blasts the Us: Syria chemical attack 'False Flag' to spark War'
The Russian president blasted claims that the Syrian government had been dropped barrel bombs and launching gas attacks on its own people in Idlib. Putin claimed the assault was a "false flag" designed to put blame on the door of Assad saying there were "multiple reports" of simlar plots in Syria.
