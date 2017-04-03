Turks living in the Netherlands begin voting in referendum
" Turks living in the Netherlands have begun voting in a referendum that could give Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan more power. Booths opened Wednesday in Amsterdam, The Hague and the eastern city of Deventer so that around 250,000 Turkish voters who live in the Netherlands can take part in the referendum.
