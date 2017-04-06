Turkey: Syria autopsies show chemical weapons used in attack

Turkey said Thursday that autopsies of Syrian victims from this week's assault in Syria's Idlib province show they were subjected to chemical weapons, as France's foreign minister called for the prosecution of President Bashar Assad's government amid growing international outrage over the assault that activists say killed 86 people. "I stress, once again, that the Syrian Arab Army did not and will not use such weapons even against the terrorists who are targeting our people," Syria's Foreign Minister Walid Moallem told reporters in Damascus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.