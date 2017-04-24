Tribunal judges: Monsanto isn't feedi...

Tribunal judges: Monsanto isn't feeding the world - it's undermining food security

Five international judges say Monsanto's activities have negatively affected individuals, communities and biodiversity, writes Claire Robinson. The Monsanto Tribunal's damning ruling denounces the company's harmful impacts on food sovereignty, agricultural production, access to nutrition, the natural environment, seed diversity, climate change, pollution and traditional cultural practices.

