Tillerson To Press Russia On Syria As Trump's Detente Hopes Stall

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is set to challenge Russian officials in Moscow over the Kremlin's backing of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad after a deadly suspected chemical weapons attack last week. Tillerson was set to meet Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and other Russian officials on April 12, days after U.S. missiles bombarded a Syrian air base that Washington alleges was used to launch a poison gas attack that killed dozens in a rebel-held Syrian town.

