The best chocolateries in the Netherl...

The best chocolateries in the Netherlands

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: IamExpat

Spring is in the air, and what better way to celebrate than with a selection of quality chocolate! Like the speciality coffee movement that imports quality beans from coffee plantations around the world, chocolate is quickly gaining momentum with its own speciality cocoa beans, from single origins to blends, from the rich soils of far away lands. Whilst many speciality coffee cafes are starting to stock quality chocolate to compliment their liquid gold, the Netherlands also hosts an impressive selection of chocolateries and ateliers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at IamExpat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab 18 hr yidfellas v USA 7
News Package found at German finance ministry contai... Mar 17 For an ISLAM-FREE... 1
News Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote Mar 15 Alien Touch 1
News Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta... Mar 15 Gigi l_amoroso 1
News Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in... Mar 15 Gigi l_amoroso 2
News Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber... Mar '17 gigi l_amoroso 6
News Fears of immigration drive Dutch populist vote Mar '17 gigi l_amoroso 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,729 • Total comments across all topics: 280,284,931

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC