The 4 Most Challenging Countries for Depositions
Taking an international deposition can be a difficult task all on its own, but add The Hague Evidence Convention regulations, and there is a whole new challenge to behold! However, with this quick guide, it won't be all that tricky to jump through the hoops: Challenge: All depositions must be taken with prior permission at the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo or the U.S. Consulate in Osaka, and rooms must be reserved ahead of time. All non-Japanese residents must apply for a special deposition visa to attend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|5 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|7
|Package found at German finance ministry contai...
|Mar 17
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote
|Mar 15
|Alien Touch
|1
|Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta...
|Mar 15
|Gigi l_amoroso
|1
|Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in...
|Mar 15
|Gigi l_amoroso
|2
|Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber...
|Mar '17
|gigi l_amoroso
|6
|Fears of immigration drive Dutch populist vote
|Mar '17
|gigi l_amoroso
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC