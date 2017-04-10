The 4 Most Challenging Countries for Depositions

Taking an international deposition can be a difficult task all on its own, but add The Hague Evidence Convention regulations, and there is a whole new challenge to behold! However, with this quick guide, it won't be all that tricky to jump through the hoops: Challenge: All depositions must be taken with prior permission at the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo or the U.S. Consulate in Osaka, and rooms must be reserved ahead of time. All non-Japanese residents must apply for a special deposition visa to attend.

