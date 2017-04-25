Tell it to SunStar: Case against the President won't prosper
ON Atty. Jude Josue Sabio, lawyer of Mr. Edgardo Matabato, asking the International Criminal Court in The Hague to hold President Rodrigo Duterte accountable for mass murder in the Philippines: The timing of the filing of the case is suspect-- apparently meant to create negative news in the midst of the Philippines Association of Southeast Asian Nations debut; as it cannot prosper.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
