SS Soldiers' Names To Be Removed From...

SS Soldiers' Names To Be Removed From Monument For Dutch Holocaust Victims

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Forward

City officials from a Dutch municipality near The Hague said they would remove the names of three SS soldiers from its monument for Jewish Holocaust victims. The inclusion of the German soldiers' names was discovered through research by the local Historical Association of Leidschendam-Voorburg, the Algemeen Dagblad newspaper reported Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Apr 13 yidfellas v USA 7
News Package found at German finance ministry contai... Mar '17 For an ISLAM-FREE... 1
News Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote Mar '17 Alien Touch 1
News Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 1
News Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 2
News Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber... Mar '17 gigi l_amoroso 6
News Fears of immigration drive Dutch populist vote Mar '17 gigi l_amoroso 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,772 • Total comments across all topics: 280,471,892

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC