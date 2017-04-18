SS Soldiers' Names To Be Removed From Monument For Dutch Holocaust Victims
City officials from a Dutch municipality near The Hague said they would remove the names of three SS soldiers from its monument for Jewish Holocaust victims. The inclusion of the German soldiers' names was discovered through research by the local Historical Association of Leidschendam-Voorburg, the Algemeen Dagblad newspaper reported Wednesday.
