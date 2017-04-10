Shell lobbies Dutch government to qua...

Shell lobbies Dutch government to quadruple offshore wind target by 2030

Read more: Reuters

LONDON, April 13 Anglo-Dutch oil major Royal Dutch Shell said it has urged the Dutch government to come up with bolder offshore wind targets and quadruple the goal for installed capacity to 20 gigawatts by 2030. Europe's biggest oil company, which has traditionally invested little in green energy sources, is ramping up renewable energy investments to $1 billion a year by the end of the decade after pressure from shareholders to do so and as it sees governments turning to less carbon intensive and more flexible fuels.

