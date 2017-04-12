Shell in Nigerian corruption scandal

New leaked emails put Shell at centre of billion dollar bribery scheme involving some of the most powerful officials in Nigeria . Shell 's most senior executives were told payments for a massive oil block would go to a convicted money-launderer , and then likely flow to then President Goodluck Jonathan and others, but still went through with the deal.



