Shell in Nigerian corruption scandal
New leaked emails put Shell at centre of billion dollar bribery scheme involving some of the most powerful officials in Nigeria . Shell 's most senior executives were told payments for a massive oil block would go to a convicted money-launderer , and then likely flow to then President Goodluck Jonathan and others, but still went through with the deal.
