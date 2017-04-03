S. Africa to defend failure to arrest...

S. Africa to defend failure to arrest Bashir at ICC

Read more: New Vision

South Africa's lawyers will defend the decision not to detain Bashir -- wanted for genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity -- at a hearing scheduled to start at 0730 GMT at the International Criminal Court. War crimes judges will Friday hear why South Africa failed to arrest Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir during a 2015 visit, as they mull whether to report Pretoria to the United Nations for possible action.

Chicago, IL

