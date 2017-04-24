Ryan Tedder Explains Recent OneRepublic Media Hiatus: 'I Was on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown'
Eddie Fisher, Zach Filkins, Ryan Tedder, Brent Kutzle and Drew Brown of OneRepublic attend the MTV Europe Music Awards 2016 on Nov. 6, 2016 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Ryan Tedder, prolific pop songwriter/producer and frontman for OneRepublic, posted a long message to the band's Facebook wall Thursday expressing his disdain for album promotional cycles and teasing the band's upcoming single, the Stargate collaboration "No Vacancy."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Apr 13
|yidfellas v USA
|7
|Package found at German finance ministry contai...
|Mar '17
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote
|Mar '17
|Alien Touch
|1
|Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta...
|Mar '17
|Gigi l_amoroso
|1
|Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in...
|Mar '17
|Gigi l_amoroso
|2
|Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber...
|Mar '17
|gigi l_amoroso
|6
|Fears of immigration drive Dutch populist vote
|Mar '17
|gigi l_amoroso
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC