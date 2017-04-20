Royals attend 50th birthday party of ...

Royals attend 50th birthday party of King Willem-Alexander

Queen Letizia and King Felipe VI wow crowds as they arrive for the 50th birthday party of King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands It was a happy and glamourous occasion for the Dutch royal family this weekend, as royals gathered to celebrate the 50th birthday of King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands . Queen Letizia of Spain turned heads in an elegant red gown by designer Stella McCartney as she arrived at the birthday celebrations on Saturday.

