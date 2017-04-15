Rembrandt exhibition on film

Watch the new Rembrandt from the National Gallery, London and Rijksmuseum, Amsterdam cinema trailer, part of EXHIBITION ON SCREEN - your front row seat to the world's greatest art. Every Rembrandt exhibition is eagerly anticipated but this major new show, focused on the final years of his life and hosted by London's National Gallery and Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum is the biggest in many years.

