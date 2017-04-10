Radio Netherlands set for one-day broadcast on April 15
Hi all, the Easter-weekend is approaching and Shortwaveservice will have extra programs for you. On April 15th, Radio Nederland Wereldomroep will be back on the airwaves for one day.
