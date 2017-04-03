Prosecutors seek to block release of Bosnian Serb Mladic for medical treatment

Prosecutors sought to deny on Monday a request by former Bosnian Serb military leader Ratko Mladic that he be released for medical treatment in Russia before a verdict in his genocide trial. Former Bosnian Serb commander Ratko Mladic appears in court at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia in the Hague, Netherlands, June 3, 2011.

