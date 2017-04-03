Prosecutors seek to block release of ...

Prosecutors seek to block release of Bosnian Serb Mladic for medical treatment

Read more: Reuters

Prosecutors sought to deny on Monday a request by former Bosnian Serb military leader Ratko Mladic that he be released for medical treatment in Russia before a verdict in his genocide trial. The former general, facing war crimes charges at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia for his alleged role in the 1992-1995 Balkan wars, suffered several strokes before he was arrested in 2011 after 16 years on the run and is considered at risk of more.

Chicago, IL

