Police smash biggest ever paedophile ring in Europe which shared sick ...

9 hrs ago

Nearly 40 people have been arrested after multiple police agencies on three continents worked together to dismantle Europe's biggest ever paedophile ring. The suspects are accused of using the instant messaging service WhatsApp to share sick images of children being sexually abused.

Chicago, IL

