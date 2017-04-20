Philippine's Duterte opens ASEAN Summit with anti-drug message
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday opened the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit by calling on world leaders to end the "scourge" of illegal drugs. In his opening statement for the 30th ASEAN summit, Duterte called on bloc leaders to work together against the illegal drug trade.
