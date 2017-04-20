North Korea prepares 'pre-emptive strike' in wake of USA 'recklessness'
North Korea rolled out its military hardware Saturday at its annual Day of the Sun celebration commemorating the 105th birth anniversary of the country's founder, Kim Il Sung, the grandfather of current leader, Kim Jong Un. On Thursday, the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency said Kim watched from an observation post as special forces dropped from light transport planes "like hail" and "mercilessly blew up enemy targets".
