New Game: Command Ops 2: Highway to the Reich
Highway to the Reich covers the famous 1944 Operation Market Garden. Fought in Holland it saw the Allied First Airborne Corps attempt to capture the cities of Eindhoven, Nijmegen and the ultimate prize Arnhem, which lay on the far side of the mighty Rhine River.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MobyGames.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Apr 8
|USS LIBERTY
|6
|Package found at German finance ministry contai...
|Mar 17
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote
|Mar 15
|Alien Touch
|1
|Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta...
|Mar 15
|Gigi l_amoroso
|1
|Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in...
|Mar 15
|Gigi l_amoroso
|2
|Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber...
|Mar '17
|gigi l_amoroso
|6
|Fears of immigration drive Dutch populist vote
|Mar '17
|gigi l_amoroso
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC