Netherlands marks royal birthday with suite of...
Willem-Alexander, king of the Netherlands, celebrates his 50th birthday on April 27. To mark the milestone, the Royal Dutch Mint has issued four commemorative coins for the Netherlands and two coins for Netherlands Antilles. The Netherlands celebrates the 50th birthday of King Willem-Alexander with four new collector coins of identical design except for the denominations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Coin World.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Apr 13
|yidfellas v USA
|7
|Package found at German finance ministry contai...
|Mar '17
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote
|Mar '17
|Alien Touch
|1
|Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta...
|Mar '17
|Gigi l_amoroso
|1
|Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in...
|Mar '17
|Gigi l_amoroso
|2
|Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber...
|Mar '17
|gigi l_amoroso
|6
|Fears of immigration drive Dutch populist vote
|Mar '17
|gigi l_amoroso
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC