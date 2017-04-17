Netherlands marks royal birthday with...

Netherlands marks royal birthday with suite of...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Coin World

Willem-Alexander, king of the Netherlands, celebrates his 50th birthday on April 27. To mark the milestone, the Royal Dutch Mint has issued four commemorative coins for the Netherlands and two coins for Netherlands Antilles. The Netherlands celebrates the 50th birthday of King Willem-Alexander with four new collector coins of identical design except for the denominations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coin World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Apr 13 yidfellas v USA 7
News Package found at German finance ministry contai... Mar '17 For an ISLAM-FREE... 1
News Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote Mar '17 Alien Touch 1
News Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 1
News Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 2
News Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber... Mar '17 gigi l_amoroso 6
News Fears of immigration drive Dutch populist vote Mar '17 gigi l_amoroso 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,838 • Total comments across all topics: 280,381,359

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC