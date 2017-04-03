More than 70,000 Turks in Netherlands vote in referendum
Turkish citizens living in the Netherlands are showing "great interest" in participating in Turkey's referendum, a diplomat has told Anadolu Agency. Turkey's consul-general in Rotterdam, Sadin Ayy ld z, said 72,000 registered expatriates had voted since April 5. There are three polling stations in the Netherlands in The Hague, Amsterdam and Deventer.
