More than 70,000 Turks in Netherlands vote in referendum

Turkish citizens living in the Netherlands are showing "great interest" in participating in Turkey's referendum, a diplomat has told Anadolu Agency. Turkey's consul-general in Rotterdam, Sadin Ayy ld z, said 72,000 registered expatriates had voted since April 5. There are three polling stations in the Netherlands in The Hague, Amsterdam and Deventer.

Chicago, IL

