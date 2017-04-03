Men hold hands in solidarity with the LGBT+ community
In response to a brutal attack on a gay couple on the streets of Arnhem in the Netherlands, gay and straight men alike have come together in solidarity by holding hands to show their support. From politicians to police officers, men have been sharing images of themselves on social media holding hands under the hashtag #allemannenhandinhand.
