Men Hold Hands Against Anti-LGBT Violence
From politicians to police to priests, heterosexual men from the Netherlands have been showing their opposition to anti-LGBT violence by holding hands in public. These displays have taken place not only at home but in the U.K., the U.S. and Australia in solidarity with a gay couple who were assaulted in the city of Arnhem over the weekend.
