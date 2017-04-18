Machete-wielding man shouting Allahu ...

Machete-wielding man shouting Allahu Akbar shot down by cops i...

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Daily Star

The man is seen holding the large knife before being shot by police in the terrifying incident in the Schilderswijk borough of The Hague, Holland. The shooting on April 12 was not initially widely reported but after the clip surfaced online yesterday , it quickly spread on social media.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Apr 13 yidfellas v USA 7
News Package found at German finance ministry contai... Mar '17 For an ISLAM-FREE... 1
News Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote Mar '17 Alien Touch 1
News Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 1
News Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 2
News Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber... Mar '17 gigi l_amoroso 6
News Fears of immigration drive Dutch populist vote Mar '17 gigi l_amoroso 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,638 • Total comments across all topics: 280,467,216

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC