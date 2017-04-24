Liberation Day Festivals 2017

Liberation Day Festivals 2017

Liberation Day celebrates the date the German army was defeated in the Second World War, which led to the liberation of the Netherlands from the Nazi regime on May 5, 1945. Every Dutch province has its own Liberation Day Festival that can be visited free of charge.

