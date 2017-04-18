Letter From Paris: Erdogan Wins Presi...

Letter From Paris: Erdogan Wins Presidential Superpower in Turkeya s Rigged(?) Referendum

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Lymeline.com

The good news about the victory of Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the April 16 referedum, increasing his constitutional powers to govern, is that his accession to the European Union has become more unlikely. If he wins another referendum on whether to restore the death penalty, that will be "crossing the red line," French president FranA ois Holland said and it will remove permanently his demand for membership from the negotiating table.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lymeline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Apr 13 yidfellas v USA 7
News Package found at German finance ministry contai... Mar '17 For an ISLAM-FREE... 1
News Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote Mar '17 Alien Touch 1
News Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 1
News Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 2
News Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber... Mar '17 gigi l_amoroso 6
News Fears of immigration drive Dutch populist vote Mar '17 gigi l_amoroso 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,783 • Total comments across all topics: 280,505,391

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC