Letter From Paris: Erdogan Wins Presidential Superpower in Turkeya s Rigged(?) Referendum

The good news about the victory of Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the April 16 referedum, increasing his constitutional powers to govern, is that his accession to the European Union has become more unlikely. If he wins another referendum on whether to restore the death penalty, that will be "crossing the red line," French president FranA ois Holland said and it will remove permanently his demand for membership from the negotiating table.

