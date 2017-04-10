Largest Dutch shipbuilder, Damen, trims operations worldwide
Photo: Raimond Spekking via Wikimedia Commons Damen Shipyards, the largest shipbuilding group in the Netherlands, is cutting down its operations globally, said the Financieele Dagblad on Monday. Capacity in group shipyards in France, Romania, China, Singapore and Vietnam is being reduced and 'several hundred' jobs are being eliminated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Apr 8
|USS LIBERTY
|6
|Package found at German finance ministry contai...
|Mar 17
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote
|Mar 15
|Alien Touch
|1
|Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta...
|Mar 15
|Gigi l_amoroso
|1
|Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in...
|Mar 15
|Gigi l_amoroso
|2
|Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber...
|Mar '17
|gigi l_amoroso
|6
|Fears of immigration drive Dutch populist vote
|Mar '17
|gigi l_amoroso
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC