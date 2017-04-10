Largest Dutch shipbuilder, Damen, tri...

Largest Dutch shipbuilder, Damen, trims operations worldwide

Photo: Raimond Spekking via Wikimedia Commons Damen Shipyards, the largest shipbuilding group in the Netherlands, is cutting down its operations globally, said the Financieele Dagblad on Monday. Capacity in group shipyards in France, Romania, China, Singapore and Vietnam is being reduced and 'several hundred' jobs are being eliminated.

Chicago, IL

