Kingdom of the Netherlands-Netherland...

Kingdom of the Netherlands-Netherlands: Financial Sector Assessment...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: World News Report

The legal regime and the day-to-day supervision activities conducted by the Autoriteit Financiele Markten and De Nederlandsche Bank N.V. are extensive and consistent with international expectations, but the supervisors' operational independence could be strengthened. While the AFM and the DNB may carry on their day-to-day activities independently from political and industry intervention, the perception of their independence may be impaired owing to the extensive authority to the Ministry of Finance to intervene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Apr 8 USS LIBERTY 6
News Package found at German finance ministry contai... Mar 17 For an ISLAM-FREE... 1
News Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote Mar 15 Alien Touch 1
News Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta... Mar 15 Gigi l_amoroso 1
News Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in... Mar 15 Gigi l_amoroso 2
News Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber... Mar '17 gigi l_amoroso 6
News Fears of immigration drive Dutch populist vote Mar '17 gigi l_amoroso 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,845 • Total comments across all topics: 280,265,683

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC