Kingdom of the Netherlands-Netherlands: Financial Sector Assessment...

The legal regime and the day-to-day supervision activities conducted by the Autoriteit Financiele Markten and De Nederlandsche Bank N.V. are extensive and consistent with international expectations, but the supervisors' operational independence could be strengthened. While the AFM and the DNB may carry on their day-to-day activities independently from political and industry intervention, the perception of their independence may be impaired owing to the extensive authority to the Ministry of Finance to intervene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.