Joseph Kony: uncatchable, brutal rebel chief

7 hrs ago

Brutal rebel commander Joseph Kony has sowed terror across four African nations for three decades, even evading capture by US and Ugandan soldiers who have now given up the chase. The former Catholic altar boy became one of Africa's most notorious rebels at the head of his Lord's Resistance Army , combining religious mysticism with an astute guerilla mind and bloodthirsty ruthlessness.

