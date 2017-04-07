Japanese tourists flock to temple at center of Cambodia-Thailand dispute

Preah Vihear, an ancient, cliff-top temple that Cambodia and Thailand have sporadically fought over for more than a century, is proving to be a hit with Japanese tourists, who last year accounted for the largest number of foreign visitors there. Of the 23,823 foreign tourists who visited the UNESCO World Heritage site in 2016, 8,306 were Japanese, according to Cambodia's state-run Preah Vihear Authority, which runs the off-the-beaten-track temple complex.

