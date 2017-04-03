Is Trump's attack on Syrian airport t...

Is Trump's attack on Syrian airport tokenism?

19 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

The piece about Trump making a "bold" response has, as we now know, happened with the despatching of Tomahawk cruise missiles to the Syrian airbase where we are informed the criminal thug Assad launched another reprehensible chemical weapons attack, again primarily on defenceless people of all ages. There are some who believe that Trump is damned if he does something, and damned if he doesn't.

