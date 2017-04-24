International court unseals warrant against Libyan suspect

THE HAGUE, Netherlands - The International Criminal Court on Monday unsealed an arrest warrant issued four years ago for the former head of Libya's Internal Security Agency for torture and other crimes committed during the violent crackdown on anti-government protesters in 2011. The court said that Al-Tuhamy Mohamed Khaled is wanted for four crimes against humanity and three war crimes including torture, persecution, cruel treatment and outrages upon personal dignity committed on prisoners held by Libyan security forces during protests against the regime of former leader Moammar Gadhafi.

