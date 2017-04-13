Inquest into death of British Airways pilot to conclude
An inquest into the death of a British Airways co-pilot who believed he was poisoned by repeated exposure to contaminated cabin air will conclude today. Richard Westgate, from Marlborough, Wiltshire, died at the Bastion Hotel in Bussum, Netherlands, in December 2012 while undergoing treatment after he suffered numerous symptoms which he put down to "aerotoxic syndrome".
Start the conversation, or Read more at ITV.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Apr 8
|USS LIBERTY
|6
|Package found at German finance ministry contai...
|Mar 17
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote
|Mar 15
|Alien Touch
|1
|Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta...
|Mar 15
|Gigi l_amoroso
|1
|Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in...
|Mar 15
|Gigi l_amoroso
|2
|Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber...
|Mar '17
|gigi l_amoroso
|6
|Fears of immigration drive Dutch populist vote
|Mar '17
|gigi l_amoroso
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC