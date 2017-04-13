Inquest into death of British Airways...

Inquest into death of British Airways pilot to conclude

An inquest into the death of a British Airways co-pilot who believed he was poisoned by repeated exposure to contaminated cabin air will conclude today. Richard Westgate, from Marlborough, Wiltshire, died at the Bastion Hotel in Bussum, Netherlands, in December 2012 while undergoing treatment after he suffered numerous symptoms which he put down to "aerotoxic syndrome".

Chicago, IL

