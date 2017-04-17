Informal GRP-NDFP bilateral meeting s...

Informal GRP-NDFP bilateral meeting set on April 20

An informal bilateral meeting will be held on April 20 in Manila to assist Reciprocal Working Committees of the government and National Democratic Front of the Philippines clarify and reconcile some contentious issues in their respective drafts of the Comprehensive Agreement on Social and Economic Reforms . In statement released Sunday, Alan Jazmines, member of the of the NDFP's reciprocal working committee on social economic reforms , said results of these bilateral meetings will be submitted to their RWC-SER for approval and will be taken up on the fifth round of formal peace talks scheduled for May 26 to June 2, 2017 in Noorwijk aan Zee, The Netherlands.

Chicago, IL

