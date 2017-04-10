'Incontrovertible' sarin used in Syri...

'Incontrovertible' sarin used in Syria attack - OPCW

The head of a global arms watchdog said that "incontrovertible" test results from an alleged chemical strike in Syria showed sarin gas or a similar substance had been used. Samples from ten victims of the 4 April attack on Khan Sheikhun analysed at four laboratories "indicate exposure to sarin or a sarin-like substance," said Ahmet Uzumcu, head of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

