Hundreds march in Amsterdam to suppor...

Hundreds march in Amsterdam to support beaten gay couple

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

THE HAGUE, Netherlands - Hundreds of people have walked hand-in-hand through Amsterdam to show solidarity with two gay men who were badly beaten over the weekend in the eastern city of Arnhem. The peaceful march on Wednesday was part of a national outpouring of emotion over the beating of the married couple by a group of youths.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Package found at German finance ministry contai... Mar 17 For an ISLAM-FREE... 1
News Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote Mar 15 Alien Touch 1
News Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta... Mar 15 Gigi l_amoroso 1
News Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in... Mar 15 Gigi l_amoroso 2
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Mar 14 enforce FARA 5
News Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber... Mar 10 gigi l_amoroso 6
News Fears of immigration drive Dutch populist vote Mar 10 gigi l_amoroso 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,068 • Total comments across all topics: 280,092,593

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC