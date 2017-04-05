Hundreds march in Amsterdam to support beaten gay couple
THE HAGUE, Netherlands - Hundreds of people have walked hand-in-hand through Amsterdam to show solidarity with two gay men who were badly beaten over the weekend in the eastern city of Arnhem. The peaceful march on Wednesday was part of a national outpouring of emotion over the beating of the married couple by a group of youths.
