Forget gargoyles, a new building facade is covered with emojis

13 hrs ago

Gargoyles may be the status quo for most Old World buildings, but a new millennial-targeted development in the Netherlands has eschewed classic spirit chasers and opted for emojis. Architect Changiz Tehrani of Dutch firm Attika Architekten was tapped to design a new building in the in the city of Amersfoort, with shops on the ground floor and apartments above.

Chicago, IL

